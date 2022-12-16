We are working on Eskom, promises Gordhan after De Ruyter's exit

"The Mineral Resources and Energy Department and Nersa must do extraordinary things to further cut red tape," says Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday promised that Eskom would pull out all the stops to ensure the country's energy crisis was resolved.

Gordhan responded to a leadership crisis at Eskom following chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter's resignation earlier this week.

The power utility is also battling to keep the lights on, with residents and businesses bracing weeks of rolling power cuts. The country has been on stage 5 and 6 of load shedding for the last few weeks.

But Gordhan said there was work being done to return Eskom to top form. He called on the Eskom board to make critical changes at the power utility and for the board to deal with the Eskom's recovery in the aftermath of state capture corruption that crippled the company.

Gordhan adds that the unbundling of Eskom also remains a top priority, as well as procuring additional megawatts to deal with loadshedding.

Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said a draft plan was in place to address some of these issues.

"Eskom is too big and too important to fail," Makwana said.

Makwana said De Ruyter will spend the next two months putting together a comprehensive handover for the new executive.