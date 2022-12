WATCH: Tshidi Madia speaks to political analyst Malaika Mahlatsi on #ANC55

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | As the ANC's 55th elective conference kicks off on the 16th of December 2022, Eyewitness News politics editor Tshidi Madia speaks to analyst Malaika Mahlatsi on what to expect from the conference.