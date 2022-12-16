Go

WATCH: ANC elective conference analysis with Tshidi Madia - day 1

Eyewitness News associate politics editor Tshidi Madia and editor-in-chief Sbu Ngalwa give us a post-match analysis after day one at Nasrec, Soweto.

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, a man smiling. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
16 December 2022 20:29

SOWETO - Delegates heckling Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma's interesting entrance and an almost three-hour political report during the opening of the ANC's 55th national elective conference - Eyewitness News associate politics editor Tshidi Madia and editor-in-chief Sbu Ngalwa give us a post-match analysis after day one at Nasrec, Soweto, unpacking all this and more.

