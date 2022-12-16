The ANC isn't the only party to punish people for voting against party lines

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has also in the past lambasted ANC members for not towing the party line.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts have said the African National Congress is not the only party to take action against members who do not toe the line.

The ANC has instituted disciplinary proceedings against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane, and Supra Mahumapelo.

The four voted to adopt the section 89 independent panel report in Parliament going against the party's national executive committee instruction. The report was looked into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, which saw and undisclosed amount of foreign currency stolen from inside couches.

In 2017, when some ANC Members of Parliament voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against then president Jacob Zuma, Dlamini Zuma lashed out at them saying they should respect decisions of the party’s National Executive Committee.

"But once we have come to a view then all of us - irrespective what your position was at the beginning of the debate - all of us, once a decision has been taken, must defend that decision," she said at the time.

Political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng told Eyewitness News the ANC has historically taken action against members who break rank from the party as they view as a sign of betrayal.

"It is interesting now that the tables have turned. That it is kind of her enemy who is in power - Ramaphosa - that she suddenly feels as an ANC member she can vote against party line."

Another political analyst, Lukhona Mnguni, said this was not limited to the ANC as in the past the Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters and Action SA have taken action against members who did not vote according to the party's directions