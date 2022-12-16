Start of ANC elective conference delayed due to registration issues

ANC delegates from Limpopo, the Northern Cape and some from KwaZulu-Natal are part of those still to finalise their registration.

JOHANNESBURG - There are delays with registrations ahead of the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference which was expected to have started by now.

Thousands are gathering in Ormonde to register - it is also alleged that there are issues with printers.

But delegates don’t appear to be too bothered, with a large group singing pro-Ramaphosa songs.

It has been confirmed that as it stands, the ANC national conference will start later than expected.

Thousands are gathering outside the Unisa, Ormonde campus to get their names on that delegates' registration list.

According to the party’s programme, by now outgoing ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was supposed to be delivering his political report.

But with issues like printer problems, delegates are still in this long to queue to get registered.

Loud chants of pro-Ramaphosa songs can be heard all over the venue.