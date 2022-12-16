Stage 6: Eight generators broke down in the past 24 hours, says Eskom

The breakdowns have resulted in the ailing power utility ramping up load shedding back to Stage 6.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it has seen eight generators break down in the past 24 hours and has not been able to return any of them back to service yet.

The breakdowns have resulted in the ailing power utility ramping up load shedding back to Stage 6.

This comes after Eskom’s CEO Andre de Ruyter announced his resignation this week.

"Breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo and Camden Power Stations occurred as well as two units at Kendal Power Stations. In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Matla, Camden and Hendrina Power Stations has contributed to the capacity constraints," said Eskom's Menzi Mngomezulu.