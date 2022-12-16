Relative arrested for Bishop Lavis triple murder

Police said that the suspect was taken in on the scene of the triple murder on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested an 18-year-old relative in connection with the murders of two women and a 13-year-old boy in Bishop Lavis.

It's still not clear what weapon was used to kill the women and boy due to the extent of their wounds.

The motive is also still unknown.

Once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on three counts of murder.