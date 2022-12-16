Go

Rea Vaya suspends operations indefinitely over labour dispute

It is understood that bus drivers affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) hung up their keys over undisclosed labour issues.

FILE: The bus company’s Corrine Lekhoane said that all the buses that left the Rea Vaya depot on Friday morning had returned. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: The bus company’s Corrine Lekhoane said that all the buses that left the Rea Vaya depot on Friday morning had returned. Picture: Facebook.com
16 December 2022 18:30

JOHANNESBURG - The Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg has suspended its operations indefinitely following a labour dispute.

It is understood that bus drivers affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) hung up their keys over undisclosed labour issues.

This has led to all services coming to a halt.

The bus company’s Corrine Lekhoane said that all the buses that left the Rea Vaya depot on Friday morning had returned.

Lekhoane has urged commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

“The bus operations have been suspended for Rea Vaya. Currently, the board members of the Bus Operating Company involved, and the management are addressing the workers. We are hoping for a speedily resolution to this problem affecting our commuters.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA