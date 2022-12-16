Rea Vaya suspends operations indefinitely over labour dispute

It is understood that bus drivers affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) hung up their keys over undisclosed labour issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg has suspended its operations indefinitely following a labour dispute.

It is understood that bus drivers affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) hung up their keys over undisclosed labour issues.

This has led to all services coming to a halt.

⚠️Commuters are informed that the service is suspended due to labour related matters at the Bus Operating Company(BOC). Passengers are advised to use alternative transport. We apologise for the inconvenience.@CityofJoburgZA .^BM pic.twitter.com/r4fSQp6LwX ' Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) December 16, 2022

The bus company’s Corrine Lekhoane said that all the buses that left the Rea Vaya depot on Friday morning had returned.

Lekhoane has urged commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

“The bus operations have been suspended for Rea Vaya. Currently, the board members of the Bus Operating Company involved, and the management are addressing the workers. We are hoping for a speedily resolution to this problem affecting our commuters.”