Ramaphosa rejects Zuma's private prosecution, says he's abusing legal processes

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had been charged in a private prosecution 'for being an accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Advocate Downer namely, breaching the provisions of the NPA Act'.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected what he calls former President Jacob Zuma's abuse of legal processes and perversion of the nolle prosequi (private prosecution) provision.

This comes after the Jacob Zuma Foundation said that President Ramaphosa had been charged in a private prosecution "for being an accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Advocate Downer namely, breaching the provisions of the NPA Act".

The foundation in a statement on Thursday night said that Zuma had instituted the private prosecution in the Johannesburg High Court, adding that the "accused person will make his first appearance on 19 January 2023".

The Presidency has responded, saying that Zuma was abusing legal processes.

"In accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act, a private prosecution can only be instituted after the individual prosecuting has obtained a certificate of non-prosecution. The certificate serves as a legal confirmation that the National Prosecuting Authority (“NPA”) will not proceed with the prosecution following its consideration of the charges," the Presidency said in a statement on Friday morning.

The statement said the summons from Zuma was hopelessly sub-standard and demonstrated an absolute disregard for the law.

"Mr Zuma charges that President Ramaphosa is an 'accessory after the fact' in a criminal offence alleged against Advocate William Downer – the allegation is that Advocate Downer improperly shared information, in terms of the NPA Act," read the statement.

The former president's accusations, the Presidency said, were unfounded.

"Mr Zuma’s charges are based on an accusation that President Ramaphosa failed to act after Mr Zuma complained about improper conduct by Advocates Downer and Breitenbach. These charges are completely spurious and unfounded."

The Presidency said that President Ramaphosa had asked Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola to refer complaints of improper conduct against advocates Downer and Breitenbach to the Legal Practice Council.

"President Ramaphosa does not interfere in the work of the NPA, nor does he have the power to do so. The President responded to Mr Zuma and took appropriate and legally permissible action," the statement said.