'Piece-time revolutionaries' & other top quotes on the sides of Day 1 of #ANC55

From delegates being called piece-time revolutionaries to interrogating the meaning of chaos in the South African context, here is a look at some of our top quotes from day one of the conference, from the mouths of politicians and delegates alike.

JOHANNESBURG - Day one of the African National Congress' (ANC) 55th National Conference wrapped up on Friday night, with party president Cyril Ramaphosa having delivered his political report.

But Ramaphosa's speech is not the only one with pull-out quotes, as conversation carried on in and outside the conference.

1. Magashule and "piece-time revolutionaries"

"These young guys who come now and were elected on a slate, during 2017, they regard themselves as revolutionaries. What type of revolutionary, piece-time, revolutionaries are these?"

These are the words of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, who lashed out at those he said want to 'touch' presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, asking where "all these young guys were" when Dlamini Zuma - once Steve Biko's deputy, was fighting for SA in the struggle.

He added if the ANC wants to win 2024 elections, delegates must vote for leaders with "struggle credentials".

2. Pule Mabe on 'South Africa's version of chaos'

Briefing the media on Friday afternoon, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe contested the meaning of chaos, as alluded to by different media houses.

"Many South Africans and foreign media who are hearing you say there is chaos and ask what chaos is there, you only talk about people moving around...that in an ANC conference when people move around it is called chaos in South Africa. No. Is that the South African version of chaos?"

He called on the media to fix this, as the credibility of the ANC can be "eroded by such small statements."

"If you bring something and you say it's chaotic, show us where the chaos is," said Mabe.

Starting late doesn't mean the #ANC55 conference is "chaotic", insists Mabe to journalists asking questions now.



GR ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 16, 2022

3. David van Rooyen calls Ramaphosa "the enemy of progress"

Former Cogta and Finance Minister, David van Rooyen implored ANC presidential hopefuls, Lindiwe Sisulu, Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to "unite so that we can defeat this enemy."

Addressing a handful of Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association on Friday, van Rooyen said sanity must prevail.

"We appeal with you as a community of military veterans that unite so that we can defeat this enemy. The enemy of our progress...the champion of the Western within the development agenda of the African National Congress. The writing is on the wall, our president is not led by ANC, he is led by somewhere else."

"Let sanity prevail and the three of you see to it that we have one candidate to contest for this presidency."

4. "We're winning this conference & you're trying to destroy it"

"We are winning this conference and you're trying to destroy it," were the words of an irate Siboniso Duma, as he tried to calm spirited delegates from KwaZulu-Natal who attempted to disrupt party president Cyril Ramaphosa's address.

The group chanted songs in former president Jacob Zuma’s favour, as Ramaphosa delivered his political report at the conference.