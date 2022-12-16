Only constitutional amendments that affect top 6 voting to be discussed - Lamola

As the governing party's 55th national conference gets underway, the subcommittee's chair Ronald Lamola is expected to take the conference through a number of draft amendments to the party's constitution on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s constitutional and legal affairs subcommittee said they will only be debating constitutional amendments that may directly affect the election of the party's top six leaders.

This includes increasing the number of officials at the top to seven by adding an additional deputy secretary-general post.

Another proposal is for the treasurer-general position to return to being a part-time job.

Lamola said that issues including the suggested introduction of a system of one-member-one-vote, which will take power back to the branches, would be up for debate at a later stage.

“The only ones that will be dealt with today are the ones that will have an impact on the elections of the top six. So, the rest of the other constitutional amendments will be dealt with in the normal course of the conference because they will not have an impact on the elections.”

Lamola added that the ANC's ranks have in recent years grown to well over 700,000 members but as the numbers increase, so have concerns about the calibre of those who join its branches.

