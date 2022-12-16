NSRI cautions caregivers to keep a keen eye on kids in and around water

NSRI officials highlighted the danger rip currents, in particular, hold.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers and other recreational water users to exercise extreme caution during the holiday season.

They used a harmless green dye to demonstrate the characteristics and dangers of rip currents at Herolds Bay and Wilderness Beach recently.

“The NSRI is asking people, parents, and caregivers, please to look after your children. Watch them when they’re near water and in water. Drowning is silent – you have to be watching them to make sure that they don’t get into any difficulty,” said NSRI drowning prevention manager, Andrew Ingram.