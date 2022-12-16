No immediate action against ANC MPs who voted for Phala Phala report - Mabe

A special national executive committee (NEC) meeting has resolved that the new committee elected at the ANC’s 55th national conference will decide on whether they should face any steps for not toeing the party line.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it would not immediately be taking action against five members of Parliament, who on Tuesday voted in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa facing an impeachment inquiry.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that it also would not impact on any leadership ambitions they may have at this conference.

The ANC’s national executive committee is extending an olive branch to its members who have fallen foul of party discipline.

Despite letters from the disciplinary committee circulating on Thursday, Mabe said that there was not enough time to investigate why they stepped out of line and voted in favour of an independent panel report on Phala Phala.

"We are not abdicating our duty or responsibility as this executive committee, it’s just with the limitations of time, it will come across like we are in a rush to act."

Mabe said that members who had sought to challenge their status to stand for leadership in the courts were also off the hook, and delegates would be able to nominate them from the floor.

"Let’s check their campaigns from the floor, not from the court, just from the floor, let’s check how they fare."

Mabe said that this conference would be reviewing its electoral rules for members who had been convicted of a crime without the option of a fine.

