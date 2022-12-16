Measures in place to avoid corruption in voting process at Nasrec - Matsila

Voting for the top six is expected to commence on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Secretary of the ANC’s Electoral Committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila says that all eyes are on the ground at the Nasrec Expo Centre to avoid any corruption in the voting process, as thousands of the party's members gather for their 55th National Conference, in Johannesburg.

Every five years, the party’s top six and the National Executive Committee (NEC) are voted in every five years.

Voting commences with the top six on Saturday.

Matsila says their security will ensure that voters can only enter the premises once for voting and will then have to exit.

He says they will ensure no external interruptions, unlike in previous years.

"As early as when the campaigns were starting, and when branches were nominating, you heard those kinds of, you know, people alleging that money and envelopes...

"This time around in that space of the conference, we have not heard such allegations. Such conduct was also mentioned that it occurred in the previous conferences."