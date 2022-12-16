Legal experts call Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa ludicrous

The charges, which were announced by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Thursday, are connected to the private prosecution Zuma has already instituted against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal experts have described former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, as baseless and "ludicrous," suggesting he could be nearing vexatious litigant territory.

On Thursday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation made the shock announcement that the former president had instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa.

He has accused Downer - the lead prosecutor on the arms deal corruption case, of leaking confidential medical information to Maughan in breach of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

Zuma has now further accused Ramaphosa of helping them "evade liability" and of being an accessory after the fact to the crime.

Essentially, the private prosecution Jacob Zuma has instituted against Ramaphosa stems from a complaint he lodged with the president against Downer.

He says he ‘demanded’ an urgent investigation into Downer’s so-called transgressions but that the president did not take action.

However, Dr Llewleyn Curlewis said that he does not believe that the allegations could lead to Ramaphosa being convicted of being an accessory after the fact to the crime.

Advocate Paul Hoffman, meanwhile, agrees with Ramaphosa’s position that this is an abuse of the process.

“There has to be a limit to the imaginative, excesses of the team advising Zuma… The stunt is without foundation.”