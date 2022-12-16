KZN ANC confident that majority of its members support its slate for top 6

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has put forward former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, who is also a former KZN ANC chairperson, as their presidential candidate.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that it was confident that the majority of its members were supportive of its slate regarding the top six leaders to be elected this weekend.

The ANC in the province has put forward former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, who is also a former KZN ANC chairperson, as their presidential candidate.

Divisions in the KZN ANC in 2017 affected the party's choice for the president at Nasrec, when their then-preferred candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, lost to Cyril Ramaphosa.

But the party's current provincial leadership has said that although some delegates did not see eye to eye with the current preferred candidates, the party was more united this time around.

"This conference is one of the most smooth conferences in KZN, not even a single branch incident has been reported. We have run smooth branch general meetings and I think we are approaching this conference with an understanding that the ANC must benefit from our contribution as the province,” said ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Mtolo said that the province shared the same goal of wanting to elect party leaders who will ensure that conference resolutions are implemented.

"The branches of KwaZulu-Natal say we must move with speed to implement the resolutions of a conference. The biggest crime you can do as leadership is to be elected and then don't implement resolutions of a conference. And if you think sober ANC people will forgive you and re-elect you for that, they would be rewarding failure."

The ANC in the province has insisted that no ANC leader is a more perfect candidate for president than Mkhize, whose name is now on the ballot for conference.

And, unlike in 2017, the party said that the conference would see the unity of KZN ANC.