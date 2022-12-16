Joburg City Power to use 3-day blackout exemption to focus on repair operations

Eskom has granted the City of Joburg a reprieve because of the extended power failures caused by the past week’s heavy rains.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage 6, Joburg City Power said that some residents could expect their weekend festivities to be exempt from all power cuts.

City Power has received thousands of complaints from residents who have been left in the dark after substations failed due to repeated load shedding.

The three-day reprieve will allow City Power to focus on their repair operations.

City Power's Isaac Mangena: "We'll focus mostly on the flood-hit areas in terms of the reprieve from Eskom. We've also decided, in terms of the areas, to exclude on a daily rotational basis and also based on the pressures in the different areas at that point."