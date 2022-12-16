It's not been easy to stick to some of ANC's resolutions - Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gave a keynote address at Thursday night’s gala dinner ahead of the start of the party’s national conference on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that it had not been easy to stick to some of the party's resolutions but insisted that the party had continued to show strength over the past five years.

He gave a keynote address at Thursday night’s gala dinner ahead of the start of the party’s national conference, which kicks off at Nasrec on Friday morning.

And as his national executive committee (NEC)’s term of office draws to an end, Ramaphosa said that the party had continued to rise above many of the challenges it had faced.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC had not had an easy ride since its last national conference five years ago.

He said that this period also saw South Africa go through multiple challenges.

"First came COVID-19. That was soon followed by the 2021 unrest. As though that was the end of our troubles, catastrophic floods hit us."

Ramaphosa said that the party's own challenges also took a toll on the former liberation movement.

"Remaining firmly on the path of unity, renewal and socio-economic transformation has not been easy but we have stayed the course."

Despite the multiple challenges the ANC has weathered, its outgoing president claims that it has managed to show an ability to deal with all issues that have confronted the organisation.