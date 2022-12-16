Go

[IN PICTURES] Day 1 of the ANC's 55th National Conference

The conference, which concludes 20 December, will see the party elect its new national executive committee (NEC).

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
16 December 2022 19:24

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress kicked off its 55th national elective conference on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

The conference, which concludes 20 December, will see the party elect its top six and the new national executive committee (NEC).

Over 4,000 ANC delegates have gathered at the ANC's political event of the year.

Here are some shots from day one of the conference.

Delegates at the plenary session during the opening of the 55th ANC national elective conference in Nasrec, Soweto, on 16 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANC delegates from KZN, the North West, the Free State and Limpopo still waiting for registration outside Unisa's Ormonde campus in Johannesburg on 16 December 2022 ahead of the start of the party's national elective conference. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, a man smiling. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Jacob Zuma looking mischievous. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Cyril Ramaphosa leaning toward David Mabudza. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANC delegates at Nasrec for the party's national elective conference on 16 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Cyril Ramaphosa bows head. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Cyril Ramaphosa talking to Gwede Mantashe on 16 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Cyril Ramaphosa smiling gleefully. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA