[IN PICTURES] Day 1 of the ANC's 55th National Conference

The conference, which concludes 20 December, will see the party elect its new national executive committee (NEC).

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress kicked off its 55th national elective conference on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

The conference, which concludes 20 December, will see the party elect its top six and the new national executive committee (NEC).

Over 4,000 ANC delegates have gathered at the ANC's political event of the year.

Here are some shots from day one of the conference.