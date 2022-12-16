Ex-Eskom contractor Lomas set to be extradited from UK over R745m Kusile case

UK authorities were handed an application for extradition by the Investigating Directorate (ID) and this has been approved by a UK court.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom contractor Micheal Lomas is set to be extradited from the United Kingdom to South Africa in connection with a fraud case at the Kusile power station involving R745 million.

This follows a request by the Investigating Directorate (ID) for Lomas to stand trial in South Africa.

Lomas and four others are facing charges.

The Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka said that Lomas is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 5 April next year.

"The judgment was handed down yesterday. The next step is for the court to submit their recommendations to the UK secretary of state under the UN Convention of Corruption 2003 for the further step to be taken."