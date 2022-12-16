Go

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again

The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
16 December 2022 08:57

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has again implemented stage 6 power cuts due to more generating units failing and depleted reserves.

"At 08:34 Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented. This was necessary due to the failure of 8 generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on OCGTs and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves," Eskom said on Twitter.

The utility said that it would give a full update in due course.

