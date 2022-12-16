Despite heckling, Ramaphosa kicks off elective conference with a call for unity

"This theme calls on all of us as delegates to this conference to pursue with greater vigour the rebuilding and renewal of the ANC," said Cyril Ramaphosa.

SOWETO - The African National Congress’s (ANC) 55th national elective conference has officially gotten underway following lengthy delays.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the political report, which is the opening address of the conference.

Delegates on the floor stalled Ramaphosa’s address after former president Jacob Zuma walked into the plenary venue.

The group - carrying KwaZulu-Natal signs refused to allow Ramaphosa to deliver the report, chanting songs in Zuma’s favour.

Ramaphosa appealed to the delegates on the floor to stop singing, however, he was swallowed by the chanting of "What has Zuma done" as the former president entered the venue.

Delegates also chanted load shedding as party chairperson Gwede Mantashe tried to speak.

"Now we are going to sing the national anthem, we are going to sing the national anthem," said Matashe amid the chants.

#ANC55 ANC Members from KZN are proving to be very disruptive.



Outgoing ANC Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, is drowned out by chants of “rest Gwede rest”. TCG pic.twitter.com/494ZYIatlT ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 16, 2022

Ramaphosa used his opening address to preach unity despite the choatic start to proceedings. Even with the heckling, Ramaphosa told thousands of delegates at Nasrec that he believed the party could be rebuilt.

"The theme of our conference is 'Defend and advance the gains of freedom, unity, through renewal'. This theme calls on all of us as delegates to this conference to pursue with greater vigour the rebuilding and renewal of the ANC. The decisions we will take here will determine the future of our movement," he said.

The ANC's watershed conference will see a bitter battle for the governing party's top six positions.