De Ruyter says he plans to take a break from corporate

He spoke out for the first time at a media briefing on Thursday, saying, among other things, that there are no job offers in the pipeline.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says he plans to take a break from the corporate sector following his resignation.

De Ruyter will leave the power utility at the end of March.

He spoke out for the first time at a media briefing on Thursday, saying his position is no longer tenable.

De Ruyter also denied claims another company had already snatched him up.

"Job offers in the offing - that is not the reason why I have tendered my resignation. This is purely to enable the organisation to resume the key role that it plays in making sure that it can supply South Africa with electricity, but more importantly enable the growth of South Africa."