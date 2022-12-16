CT activist Caroline Peter says naming rape accused could assist authorities

Caroline Peters, who has herself been threatened with criminal prosecution for posting a rape accused’s name and photograph on Facebook, wants the courts to declare the relevant sections of the act unconstitutional and invalid.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town activist behind a bold new bid to lift the bar on naming rape accused, says that this could assist the authorities in their investigations.

Earlier this month, Caroline Peters - the founder of the Callas Foundation, which assists victims of gender-based violence - filed a constitutional challenge to the Criminal Procedure Act insofar as it makes it an offence to publicly identify persons charged with rape and other sexual offences until they’ve pleaded.

In the papers filed in the Western Cape High Court, she said that the legislation in its current form was a hindrance to investigations.

It often takes several months after an accused is arrested and makes their first appearance in court, for the case to reach the trial phase, which is when the accused tenders their plea.

In the interim, Peters, who’s represented by the Women’s Legal Centre in this case, says publishing the accused name could encourage other victims to come forward.

She also said that it could encourage witnesses to come forward.

Over and above this, Peters pointed to various government campaigns from recent years which were aimed at "breaking the silence" and encouraging victims of GBV to speak out.

She said that the legislation in its current form did not align with this messaging and that it, instead, reinforced the stigma traditionally attached to these types of crimes.

She said that once victims spoke out to police, they and their supporters were effectively "re-silenced" under the threat of criminal sanction if they continue.