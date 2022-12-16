Continuous blackouts having negative impact on electricity infrastructure - CoCT

The City of Cape Town said that it had spent R800 million on repairs and maintenance on electricity infrastructure between July and October this year alone.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that the rolling blackouts have had a negative impact on its electrical infrastructure.

It said that it had spent R800 million on repairs and maintenance on electricity infrastructure between July and October this year alone.

The city’s mayoral committee member for energy, Beverly van Reenen, said that its infrastructure is not designed for continuous bouts of power cuts.

"The damage caused leads to prolonged outages after load shedding and high volumes of service requests. Our teams are working throughout the festive season and will continue to carry out maintenance and upgrades to critical infrastructure as well as dealing with damage caused by load shedding, including from theft and vandalism done under the cover of darkness."