ANC treasurer-general hopeful Mabe hints at ideas to solve party's money woes

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general hopeful, Pule Mabe, said that he had a few tricks up his sleeve to help solve the party’s financial crunch.

Mabe believes that members of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) must establish a consistent fundraising strategy and become its primary fundraisers to keep the party afloat.

He's also praised the crowdfunding approach taken by outgoing treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, at the height of the party’s financial woes.

Mabe is up against party president, Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisor, Bejani Chauke, and his own close comrade and embattled Ekurhuleni chair, Mzwandile Masina, who’ve all made it onto the ballot.

With many in the ANC eyeing different positions in its top six, most are reluctant to step into the position of treasurer-general following a term of office marred by financial troubles.

The ANC, though it’s been unable to consistently pay staffers from 2019, blames the 2020 Party Funding Act for its inability to always meet its obligations.

Outgoing spokesperson, Mabe, said that as a full-time staffer and former treasurer-general of the ANC Youth League, he understood the challenges his party had with money.

"I've seen the treasurer-general stress when it's month-end time,"

While the ANC has sought creative ways to keep the organisation running, it has denied there were plans to sell off of its assets, some of which are of historical significance, in order to settle debt that runs into the millions.

If successful, Mabe will inherit near-empty coffers.

But he said that he was up for the challenge.

"We need to bring in the tithing spirit within the ANC."

In an ongoing argument between Mabe and his close comrades, Masina and Andile Lungisa, he’s consistently claimed that he was the most senior, thus suitable to contest for a top six post.

He, like many in the organisation, is also not without scandal – his company Enviromobi’s role in municipalities has caught the attention of law enforcement agencies.

Mabe’s also been criticised for playing a sub-standard role as the mouthpiece of the governing party, a job he’s openly admitted to being tough in the face of multiple controversies the ANC has faced.