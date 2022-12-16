ANC to debate constitutional amendments at national conference

Constitutional and legal affairs subcommittee chair Ronald Lamola is expected to take the conference through proposed constitutional amendments on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - A number of constitutional amendments will be up for debate as the African National Congress (ANC) gets its 55th national conference under way on Friday.

Some delegates could insist these be dealt with immediately, before voting for the party’s top six even begins.

The conference, which is running behind schedule at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, is yet to start.

It’s due to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa for a political overview of the ANC’s progress since the last conference.

Constitutional and legal affairs subcommittee chair Ronald Lamola is expected to take the conference through proposed constitutional amendments on Friday night.

This includes increasing the number of officials at the top to seven by adding an additional deputy secretary-general post.

Another proposal is for the treasurer-general position to return to being a part-time job.

Some are suggesting the introduction of a system of one member one vote, which will take power back to the branches but this may encounter some resistance.

Currently, only around 4,500 delegates to the conference have voting powers, deciding not only on the future of the party, but the country.

A proposal from the electoral committee is for a three-ballot system, which will allow voting to take place in stages, and pave the way for candidates to vie for other positions if they have lost out in previous rounds.

But Eyewitness News understands this has also already been rejected by the outgoing NEC, who prefers the traditional method of voting for the top officials simultaneously.