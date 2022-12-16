ANC's Phala Phala report a major hurdle in Ramaphosa's bid for second term

The report-back will be delivered in a closed session by Deputy President David Mabuza in the absence of the party’s suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitions of a second term as African National Congress (ANC) president could face push back from rival camps as the Phala Phala saga is set to dominate an organisational report-back on Friday.

The national executive committee (NEC) has deferred the report from the integrity commission for discussion by the conference.

The report-back will be delivered in a closed session by Deputy President David Mabuza in the absence of the party’s suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

The Phala Phala probe is the longest time the ANC’s integrity commission has ever taken to deal with an issue and that has unsettled delegates to this conference.

Ramaphosa first appeared before the commission in July.

The integrity commission was expected to present its report on Phala Phala at an NEC meeting two weeks ago but failed to do so.

This led to a decision to defer the report to this conference to decide whether or not to adopt its findings.

But given that the overwhelming number of branches have already expressed their support for Ramaphosa, he might just well survive.

Ramaphosa’s support was already tested in Parliament this week when on Tuesday, the majority of its caucus rejected a report that suggested he face an inquiry into the allegations.

The integrity commission is expected also to deliver other reports in a closed session, which could impact other candidates vying for leadership.