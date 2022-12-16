ANC has no choice but to present a united front - Snuki Zikalala

Speaking on the ANC’s future, Zikalala acknowledged that the conference takes place amid growing turbulence within the party.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC veterans league president Snuki Zikalala says the governing party has no option but to show a united front and send a strong message of renewal to South Africans.

Thousands of delegates have been making their way to Nasrec for the ANC’s 55th national conference which starts on Saturday.

And over the next few days, the governing party is expected to reflect on the past five years and elect new leadership.

READ: It's not been easy to stick to some of ANC's resolutions - Ramaphosa

Speaking on the ANC’s future - Zikalala acknowledged that the conference takes place amid growing turbulence within the party.

"We have no option but to make sure that we unite as the ANC and that we reinvigorate the ANC and make sure that we rekindle the ANC itself because this is the only organisation that can be able to deliver on our people's aspirations. There is no other organisation."