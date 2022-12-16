ANC elective conference a watershed moment for party, SA - Ramaphosa

The battle lines are drawn for the leadership race between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s day one of the African National Congress (ANC)'s 55th national conference, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as a watershed moment for the organisation and the country.

He will deliver his political report on Friday morning and set the tone for the next five days.

The battle lines are drawn for the leadership race between President Ramaphosa and former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

But before that, the integrity commission’s findings on the Phala Phala saga is expected to be revealed as part of the organisational report.

The report will be delivered by Deputy President David Mabuza in a closed session, in the absence of suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

The start of Friday’s proceedings could, however, be slightly delayed, with hundreds of delegates still having to register.

Delegates from large voting blocks like Gauteng and Mpumalanga are among those still queueing to register.

On Friday night, the conference will consider additional nominations from the floor for the party’s top six positions, in preparation for Saturday morning’s vote.