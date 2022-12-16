ActionSA leaked memo says members must raise +R100k to be considered for Parly

A leaked memo sent to members by the party's chief governance director, Siphi Moya, spells out fundraising as one of the key qualities that the party wants from its national and provincial office bearers.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA says that party members who wish to go to Parliament and provincial legislatures after the 2024 elections must raise at least R100,000 to qualify for consideration.

It says those who raise more than R250,000 will be exempt from paying 10 percent of their salaries back to the party once elected into office.

ActionSA, like most political parties in South Africa, requires its public representatives to pay tariffs back to the organisation to pay for its day-to-day expenses.

However, its decision to require candidates to fundraise to be considered for public office is being criticised.

Former provincial secretary of the party in KwaZulu-Natal, Bongani Caluza, claims that ActionSA unfairly favours those with money and who are surrounded by a wealthy social circle.

“They only recognise those who are rich… If you are poor, you don’t belong to ActionSA because they don’t represent the poor.”

ActionSA has declined to comment on the matter.