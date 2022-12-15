Winde urges travellers to exercise caution amid severe weather warning

The weather office on Wednesday warned that severe thunderstorms are expected to continue into the weekend, which may result in flooding, while there's also the possibility of hail.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he's called an extended cabinet for Thursday - to meet with municipalities, to assess plans and preparedness for the upcoming long weekend, as well as for the rest of the festive season.

This follows further warnings of adverse weather conditions in the province.

"As everyone knows, we have got heightened levels of load shedding at the moment, but a warning has gone out for this coming weekend, further storm warnings."

Earlier this week, thunderstorms brought heavy rains and strong winds, that battered parts of the province.

De Doorns and the Tankwa Central Karoo are among the areas hardest hit.

"We have seen some floods across our province in the last week, these warnings are more severe than what we have just seen and so my message is to people who are starting to travel. It is the start of the festive season

people are going to be going away on holiday, many people are gonna be travelling home across the province so I'm gonna say to all of you please do so safely," said Winde.