Unions welcome De Ruyter's resignation, Numsa urges Gordhan to follow suit

Andre de Ruyter resigned as Eskom CEO on Wednesday amid the country's worsening power crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa said that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan must take his cue from Andre de Ruyter and also resign.

Numsa said that it was overjoyed by this but claims that other executives and top government officials must also take responsibility for the failure to resolve the rolling blackouts.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "Pravin Gordhan must do the nation a favour and also resign. He is an SOE wrecking ball and we have witnessed the destruction of all our state-owned entities because of him."

Cosatu also welcomed the De Ruyter's resignation.

The trade union federation said that it expects the new CEO to open a forensic audit to reveal how the power utility collapsed further in three years.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said that under De Ruyter's leadership, newer power stations like Kusile and Medupi had failed, further draining the ailing utility.

"Mr De Ruyter is not good enough. We need answers from the relevant political principals. If this problem is not handled diligently, it has the potential to mutate from an energy crisis into a political crisis. This is not surprising considering that Eskom, under the leadership of Mr De Ruyter, has performed at its worst."

Meanwhile, energy expert Ted Blom said that De Ruyter should have stuck to his original plan and he made some key mistakes.

"He initially started off making the right noises, then shortly after that he abandoned the refurbishment of the old power stations. He spent R82 billion on pre-paying debt, which could have been used on the refurbishment exercise and shows to me that he was way out of his depth."

But commissioner at the National Planning Commission, Mark Swilling, disagreed saying that Eskom was in a poor state to start.

"I do agree that he underestimated the challenge. Nine months after taking up his appointment he came to the realisation that the machines were in much worse condition than what he had assumed and that unless new generation capacity could be brought onto the grid within two years, there would be permanent load shedding by 2024."