There’s an increasing global need for software engineers. Matrics, listen up!

Software engineering could be the best career field for recent matriculants.

Technology continues to cause radical change across the world, requiring people to become more digitally savvy in many aspects of life and business. But this isn’t an easy task for everyone, especially the older generation.

So, it’s up to the youth to take hold of the digital era and steer the future… while educating Mom and Dad on how to correctly use emojis.

That’s where the matric class of 2022 comes in. The need for tech talent around the globe is predicted to increase over the next decade, making the digital space a good option for young adults.

According to the World Economic Forum, the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital disruption in almost all industries, and 97 million new roles will emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labor between humans, machines, and algorithms.

One of those roles is software engineering. A 2021 Google Africa Developer Ecosystem report found that a limited 26 million software engineers exist in the world. Only 700 000 of them are African, despite Africa being the world’s youngest continent, with 60% of its population under the age of 25.

Software engineers are some of the most in-demand, higher-paid professionals helping to navigate the advanced digital transformation taking place across the business landscape. ALX is offering a great opportunity for aspiring software engineers to prepare, launch and grow their careers.

The 12-month ALX Software Engineering Programme prepares students with the technical and work-ready skills for a global career as a Full-Stack Developer. Over the past year, ALX grew from training 50 software engineers in Africa to 100 000 scaling over 2 000 times in the last 15 months. They are now scaling up to train several million by 2035.

The full-time online course will be fully funded in 2023 for successful applicants. To apply, you’ll need the following:

On completion of the application, you will be enrolled in the ALX 12-month Software Engineering Programme, conditional on you passing the first month of the programme with a cumulative score of 80% in all your projects.



You need to be able to dedicate 70 hours a week to this programme should you be accepted.



English proficiency



Access to a desktop or laptop



No prior programming experience required (incourse assessment)



Commitment and determination



Visit alxafrica.com today to register.

Applications close on the 11th of January 2023.