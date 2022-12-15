Solocation: 9 safety tips for solo travellers

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of people choosing to travel on their own.

CAPE TOWN – Solo travelling - known as a solocation in the modern travel lexicon - is gaining popularity.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, more and more people are itching to travel and make memories.

It seems that it is mostly women who are going on solocations.

Safety is, of course, a big concern when travelling on your own.

Here are some tips before you start exploring the world:

Closely explore destinations

Here are the top 10 countries with the highest safety rankings according to the World Population Review.

Do your research

Look at what the best and worst neighbourhoods are.

Check what transport services you should avoid.

Read reviews on accommodation facilities.

Make a list of emergency contact numbers and medical centres in the area.

Find good travel insurance.

Pay attention to the details

Research the security details of where you will be going.

Pack medicines and a first-aid kit.

Have cash for emergencies.

Make sure to have food and drink.

Travel light – don’t over pack.

Get advice from other solo travellers

Seek advice from people who have travelled on their own before, especially if they have been to a destination you are hoping to travel to.

Some travel agencies also assist with itineraries and offer advice to solo travellers.

Post smartly on social media

Sharing is caring, but it can be to your detriment.

Be careful of posting in real-time and your exact location.

Be extra cautious at night

Criminals are usually more active at night.

Be aware of your surroundings – take note of any suspicious behaviour.

Keep valuables on you - but hidden

It’s generally safer to keep your valuables on you – but out of sight.

Try to use your mobile devices as little as possible when in public.

It’s advised not to keep them in a backpack.

Moderate alcohol intake

Drink alcohol responsibly and don’t overindulge as alcohol lowers your awareness and reaction time.

Have fun

The most important part of your trip is to have fun.

Travelling on your own means you can do whatever you want any time – but responsibly of course.