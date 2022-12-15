Sarb rate hikes seems to be working to tame inflation, says economist

The country’s CPI eased to 7.4% in November from 7.6% in the previous month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s food inflation will have to be tamed over the next few months in order to further slow consumer price inflation.

However, food and transport inflation remains worryingly high, recording year-on-year hikes of 12.5% and 15.3% respectively.

Exactly a year ago, the price of bread and cereal would have cost you 20% less.

Stats SA’s chief director, Patrick Kelly, said that these items were the key drivers of food inflation.

"This rising trend is mainly driven by inflation in bread and cereal products which reached an annual rate of 19.9% in November up from 19.5% in October and notably higher than the modest 2.2% recorded in November 2021," Kelly said.

Stanlib chief economist, Kevin Lings, said that the country’s food inflation had been impacted by global developments.

"In order to get South Africa's food inflation more under control, we have to see a softening of international food prices. Fortunately, that seems to have happened in global food inflation has moved significantly lower in recent months".

Lings said that the South African Reserve Bank’s decision to hike interest rates several times this year seemed to be working in taming inflation.