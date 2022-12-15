Saftu's Vavi calls for Tembisa Hospital looters to be referred to NPA

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi released the SIU's preliminary report earlier this week, which detailed maladministration and possible corruption involving millions of rands at the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation, Saftu, said that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s report on millions of rands in irregular expenditure at the Tembisa Hospital was an act of public and private institutions colluding to benefit from public resources.

Saftu said that it welcomed the SIU's report and hopes that investigations continued to uncover more details of the corruption at the hospital.

The union's general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, said that he was not surprised by the irregular expenditure at Tembisa Hospital, as several officials used the state as a site to accumulate wealth.

However, he said that the institutions that joined forces to loot the hospital should indeed be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

He said that Saftu supported the recommendation of the SIU to investigate the matter further and hold those found guilty accountable.

Saftu spokesperson, Trevor Shaku: "Corruption makes these problems even worse and robs the public of quality services. Saftu demands that harsh measures be taken against groups for infringing medical procurement regulations."

The trade union federation has once again called for justice for slain Gauteng Health Department whistleblower, Babita Deokaran, who flagged mass looting at the hospital.