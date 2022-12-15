SA Depression and Anxiety Group on standby to chase holiday blues away

If the festive season is overwhelming you or someone you know, give Sadag a call on their 24-hour helpline: 0800 456 789.

CAPE TOWN – The holiday season is said to be the most wonderful time of the year – but it can also be the saddest for some people.

There are people who have suffered a great loss in 2022 and will be missing loved ones, while others spent another year having to cope without having their loved ones around.

And then there are those who have lost their jobs and worry about their families' financial well-being.

All of these can be really overwhelming and lead to depression and anxiety.

It's the small things that make the biggest difference. Show your loved ones living with a Mental Illness that you care with acts of kindness this Festive Season. Please share, you never know who needs to see this. #MentalHealthMatters #FestiveSeason pic.twitter.com/xCsR7M58tK ' SADAG (@TheSADAG) December 13, 2022

The good news is that there are ways to get through this time of the year with your mental health intact.

The Festive Season is a joyous time but it can me overwhelming for your Mental Health. If you find that you are not coping, SADAG will be open everyday, 24hrs a day. You can call to speak to a Counsellor who can offer you free resources, crisis intervention & more. #HolidayBlues pic.twitter.com/xcDxmuZpgE ' SADAG (@TheSADAG) December 13, 2022

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is standing by to help.

If the festive season is overwhelming you or someone you care about, give Sadag a call on their 24-hour helpline: 0800 456 789.