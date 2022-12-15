Rocklands HS in Mitchells Plain a health and safety risk, say parents & SGB

Concerned parents and the School Governing Body (SGB) told Eyewitness News that the decaying and unsafe conditions were reported to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) more than once.

CAPE TOWN - The infrastructure at Rocklands High School in Mitchells Plain is falling apart despite its top matric exam pass rate over the years.

Concerned parents and the School Governing Body (SGB) told Eyewitness News that the decaying and unsafe conditions were reported to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) more than once.

They said, however, nothing was done to address these problems.

Parents and members of the SGB see the 42-year-old building as a daily health and safety hazard for learners.

They said they were concerned that the WCED was not interested in the state of the school.

"The brick structure, which is our second story of our classrooms, it's actually very visible where the balcony is shifting away from the walls,” said SGB chairperson Yvette Leak.

Parents said that they feared for their children’s safety.

One parent said: “My concern is that do they want someone to get hurt or killed fist before they react to our plea?”

“If the school would have been in a different area, the Department of Education would have done something about it and would have fixed it sooner,” another commented.

“Go around to the schools, check it out, because before you know it, you are going to sit with an incident, an irreversible incident on your hands,” warned one parent.

Another parent lamented: “The state of the toilets, I mean we try, we raise some funds."

Meanwhile, the WCED denied the allegations, saying a maintenance project worth R1,130 million for the school was given the go-ahead in August 2021.