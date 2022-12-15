Over R120 million needed to repair roads affected by floods - JRA

The city's roads were overwhelmed by the heavy rains, with houses flooding and some roads giving in.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said it would take between R120 million to R150 million to repair the roads affected by the floods in December.

The areas that were hit the hardest include Soweto, Lenasia, West Rand and Alexandra.

The JRA said many of the roads affected by the flooding exceeded their useful life and were at the risk of collapsing.

Gauteng MMC for Transport Funzi Ngobeni added it had not yet been determined how the repairs would be funded.

“We know that the city, the province, and the national government, they are in the process of finalising whether this is going to be declared disaster areas. I think, once that is done, we’ll know whether we’ll be able to get additional funding from the province.”

The agency said the extent of the damage was still being evaluated, but with rainy weather still expected over the weekend, the cost of repairs is likely to escalate.