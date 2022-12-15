Outgoing De Ruyter on Eskom: I'm disappointed I didn't achieve my objectives

The outgoing CEO took to the helm of an increasingly embattled Eskom at the start of 2020 where he announced a five-step turnaround plan.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter admitted he failed to meet his objectives to turn the struggling power utility around.

De Ruyter took to the helm of an increasingly embattled Eskom at the start of 2020 where he announced a five-step turnaround plan.

This included solving technical issues at the Medupi Power Station and securing 5,000 megawatts of additional power.

De Ruyter spoke out for the first time on Thursday afternoon, following news of his resignation on Wednesday.

"I'm obviously very disappointed that I could not achieve all of the objectives that I had set myself. I think the circumstances surrounding Eskom are well known: the operational challenges, the financial challenges, crime and corruption as well as some of the issues that we have experienced in delivering the unbundling of Eskom."

De Ryter's exit from the power utility means that the board will have to look for a suitable replacement.

Eskom said De Ruyter would stay on the job beyond his 30-day notice period until his shoes are filled.

'DE RUYTER NEEDED MORE TIME TO TURN ESKOM AROUND'

However, North West University economist Raymond Parsons disagreed with De Ruyter's resignation, saying that he needed more time to turn things around at the parastatal.

He said De Ruyter’s resignation was a regrettable blow to Eskom and the economy at a critical stage in the country's energy crisis.

“There is no quick fix and there are huge challenges in being able to successfully manage Eskom and the big question we have to ask is: if we are on our way to eventually solving the Eskom problem over the next couple of years, should we be changing courses in midstream?”