Motorists urged to exercise caution as traffic volumes increase

Traffic officials are already monitoring the N3 Toll road between Johannesburg and Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession said traffic volumes across the country are expected to peak from midday on Thursday, as holidaymakers make their way to various destinations.

Operations manager Thania Dhoogra has urged motorists to be safe.

"All lanes along the N3 toll route will be open to traffic and toll plazas are operating at full capacity. In preparation, N3TC reminds road users to please plan ahead and prepare before departing on their journey."

Dhoogra said they are expecting more than 1,500 vehicles an hour during this period and in the day leading to Christmas.

"Peak volumes, as well as a mix of vehicle types on the route place additional demands on the drivers, law enforcement, and emergency services. With stats showing that the majority of crashes recorded on the road in 2022 being due to driver ineptitude or negligence N3TC once again takes this opportunity to appeal to road users

not to become another statistic."