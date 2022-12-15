Massmart says it has contingency measures in place for strike at Makro

The union is set to embark on a strike today, following another unsuccessful engagement with Massmart at the CCMA last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Massmart said that it had closed the 2022 wage negotiation process with the trade union Saccawu.

Talks have been ongoing for six months.

The union is set to embark on a strike on Thursday, following another unsuccessful engagement with Massmart at the CCMA last week.

READ: Massmart assures workers, unions it's committed to saving jobs at local stores

Massmart said that it was clear that the union did not want to end the wage dispute, which had led to its decision.

The workers are demanding a 12% wage increase, with an R8,000 minimum wage.

Thursday's strike is expected to be supported by other stores under the Massmart group, such as Builders Warehouse and Game.

Massmart spokesperson Brian Leroni said that they had contingency measures in place.

"From the onset, the unions have been reluctant participants in the dispute settlement process at the CCMA, and really they took the first opportunity to walk out of talks. We have become pretty good at implementing strike backup plans, and these have now been activated at all affected stores."