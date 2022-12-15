Massmark strike: Cosatu throws weight behind workers

Cosatu said it fully supported the industrial action saying the workers' demands are reasonable.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) called on consumers and workers at other Massmart stores to boycott Makro.

The retail giant's employees affiliated with the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) picketed at Makro in Sunninghill on Thursday.

The union’s workers demand a 12% wage increase and an R8,000 minimum wage.

Cosatu said it fully supported the industrial action saying the workers' demands are reasonable.

The trade union federation said consumers should also join and boycott the retail store over the festive season.

As workers gather at some Makro stores, Massmart's Brian Leroni said they had not seen any impact due to the protest action.

“What we have actually seen is improvement in staff productivity. For example, our picking of online orders has increased by 25% this morning."

On Wednesday, Massmart told Eyewitness News that it closed the 2022 wage negotiation period and accused Saccawu of being a reluctant participant in the process.

However, Cosatu condemned the move, saying that the company should stop playing dirty and instead work on resolving the impasse.