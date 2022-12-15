Lotto results, Wednesday, 14 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 are:
Lotto: 02, 07, 20, 21, 35, 46 B: 22
Lotto Plus 1: 12, 32, 35, 46, 47, 52 B: 50
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 09, 27, 38, 39, 40 B: 10
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 14/12/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2022
#LOTTO: 02, 07, 20, 21, 35, 46#BONUS: 22
#LOTTOPLUS1: 12, 32, 35, 46, 47, 52#BONUS: 50#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 09, 27, 38, 39, 40#BONUS: 10 pic.twitter.com/uwsQ2G5eXu
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (14/12/22)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/24NTMq8VUZ
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (14/12/22)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/yulB6mn6nq
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (14/12/22)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/mSVmJ6jtnr