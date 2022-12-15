Lotto results, Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 are:

Lotto: 02, 07, 20, 21, 35, 46 B: 22

Lotto Plus 1: 12, 32, 35, 46, 47, 52 B: 50

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 09, 27, 38, 39, 40 B: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (14/12/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/24NTMq8VUZ #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (14/12/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/yulB6mn6nq #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2022