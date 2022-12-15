Life Esidimeni tragedy crushing on mental health of families who lost loved ones

Christine Nxumalo who serves on the Life Esidimeni family committee said: “I get many requests for help. One of the family members’ children tried to commit suicide seven times.”

She said for many members it felt as though the trauma cycle started all over again. The committee was established as a support mechanism for the bereaved following the death of 144 mentally ill patients in Gauteng who suffered neglect and starvation.

“I have developed anxiety. My entire family has been visiting psychologists and psychiatrists," said Nxumalo. Many members of the different families have admitted to her in recent weeks that they desperately need to go back to trauma therapy for the first time in years.

While the grief of losing any relative is already insufferable, the lack of answers to piece together the puzzle and start the healing process feels like torture for the families of the 2015/2016 tragedy.

The evidence heard from 60 witnesses during the lengthy arbitration process, headed by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke up until 2018, did not provide the expected justice to the families. The Life Esidimeni inquest has run for 110 days so far, with evidence from 36 witnesses, but will now only resume its work in 2023.

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is meant to be the final witness, scheduled to take to the stand in April next year. But the inquest is not expected to lead to any criminal prosecutions just yet. The purpose of the inquest is merely to determine whether there is prima facie evidence that could lead to successful prosecution. The ultimate decision will still rest with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Many families fear they will not live long enough to see justice for their mentally ill parents, siblings, and children.

Nxumalo lost her sister, Virginia Machpelah, after she was moved to Precious Angels NGO in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, in August 2016.

“My heart is heavy," said Nxumalo.

"I’m exhausted. I think I’m emotionally drained. This is not ending. It’s like a nightmare. After my sister died, we lost her daughter [Shaniece] as well. I think it was just too much for her. She was with me most of the time, trying to get into the facility before the tragedy started. She just collapsed on the first day of the arbitration. We were told it was from 'broken heart syndrome'. I think the trauma was too much.”

Christopher Makhoba died in July of that same year, but his sister Elizabeth Phangela was only informed of his passing two weeks later.

“Maybe I will die not knowing the truth about what happened. They must wrap up the proceedings, it’s traumatising. Even my mother passed away not knowing who killed her child. This contributed to her death," Phangela claimed.

She believes his death was caused by a lack of medication at Precious Angels NGO.