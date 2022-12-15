Life Esidimeni tragedy crushing on mental health of families who lost loved ones
Christine Nxumalo who serves on the Life Esidimeni family committee said: “I get many requests for help. One of the family members’ children tried to commit suicide seven times.”
She said for many members it felt as though the trauma cycle started all over again. The committee was established as a support mechanism for the bereaved following the death of 144 mentally ill patients in Gauteng who suffered neglect and starvation.
“I have developed anxiety. My entire family has been visiting psychologists and psychiatrists," said Nxumalo. Many members of the different families have admitted to her in recent weeks that they desperately need to go back to trauma therapy for the first time in years.
While the grief of losing any relative is already insufferable, the lack of answers to piece together the puzzle and start the healing process feels like torture for the families of the 2015/2016 tragedy.
The evidence heard from 60 witnesses during the lengthy arbitration process, headed by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke up until 2018, did not provide the expected justice to the families. The Life Esidimeni inquest has run for 110 days so far, with evidence from 36 witnesses, but will now only resume its work in 2023.
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is meant to be the final witness, scheduled to take to the stand in April next year. But the inquest is not expected to lead to any criminal prosecutions just yet. The purpose of the inquest is merely to determine whether there is prima facie evidence that could lead to successful prosecution. The ultimate decision will still rest with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.
Many families fear they will not live long enough to see justice for their mentally ill parents, siblings, and children.
Nxumalo lost her sister, Virginia Machpelah, after she was moved to Precious Angels NGO in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, in August 2016.
“My heart is heavy," said Nxumalo.
"I’m exhausted. I think I’m emotionally drained. This is not ending. It’s like a nightmare. After my sister died, we lost her daughter [Shaniece] as well. I think it was just too much for her. She was with me most of the time, trying to get into the facility before the tragedy started. She just collapsed on the first day of the arbitration. We were told it was from 'broken heart syndrome'. I think the trauma was too much.”
Christopher Makhoba died in July of that same year, but his sister Elizabeth Phangela was only informed of his passing two weeks later.
“Maybe I will die not knowing the truth about what happened. They must wrap up the proceedings, it’s traumatising. Even my mother passed away not knowing who killed her child. This contributed to her death," Phangela claimed.
She believes his death was caused by a lack of medication at Precious Angels NGO.
Randburg-based trauma therapist Cynthia Seepe believes this kind of suffering can be very detrimental to a person's health.
“Trauma symptoms when left untreated and experienced over a long period of time can lead to physical health problems, which include strokes, heart attacks, substance abuse disorder and depression.”
This is what happened to Jabulile Hlatshwayo, who lost her stepson Sizwe at Anchor NGO in 2016, having called Life Esidimeni his home for 16 years before the move.
“In June 2017 I had a stroke. At the clinic, they said it is the stress. I was using a walker. I lost my job because I was a domestic worker. I’m suffering from the trauma of losing my son, now I’m sick and I lose my job. I still have another three kids to look after and I’m the only breadwinner,” said Hlatshwayo.
Sizwe was moved without his medical records, identity document book or his mother's knowledge.
“He couldn’t speak. He couldn’t express himself," Hlatshwayo said. "Those are the questions that are playing in my mind each time. What happened to him because he couldn’t say that he was hungry? Even if he was telling them they couldn’t understand him. Were they just giving him water to drink? Even his medication, was he getting it?
I don’t know?”
In November, the families of the victims organised their own healing session in Johannesburg. Many of them acknowledged that they again need professional help to work through the trauma some seven years later.
“I think that’s the same thing that happened to my sister’s daughter. The assumption that you are okay. The assumption that they are coping. It’s actually just a façade really,” said Nxumalo.
"At the healing session, we’ve realised that it’s important. It’s a group of people where you don’t have to tell your story. They know my story, and I don’t have to explain myself why I’m a mess.”
Listening to evidence at the arbitration hearings or reading about it in the media disrupts the healing process.
“The brain cannot differentiate between an imagined or real threat or danger; therefore, a response can be triggered in either situation," explained Seepe.
"When the survivors or families of Life Esidimeni hear about the ordeal in the media, they can experience flashbacks, racing heartbeat and dizziness."
For many families, the discrepancies in evidence given by those supposed to have been in charge triggered new trauma.
“The grieving process in some instances can only start when there is closure. In the case of Life Esidimeni, until justice is served and satisfying answers are given, families might not be able to deal with their loss,” said Seepe.
Contrary to the in-person attendance required at the arbitration process, many believe the option of live-streaming the inquest is a saving grace. This allows the families to follow the proceedings from a safe space at home.
But even as they try to normalise their lives as much as possible, some never seem to escape the reminders.
Nxumalo's decision to fight for justice by exposing the government’s wrongdoing hit a nerve.
“I work for government, I was in the ANC and I was an active member. They’ve called me a traitor. I know I did the right thing. They call it blacklisting, I’ve been marked. It’s hard to say I grew up with the ANC, but what they did [to our relatives] was a betrayal of the worst kind. I’m not going to give them the satisfaction that I’m going to break.”
Hlatshwayo also resents the government: “What makes me more furious is that this is the government I voted for since 1994. This is the very same government who did this to my son, who killed my son like a stray dog. I feel like they are silencing him. I won’t allow it. If I have to fight tooth and nail, I will until I see justice. My son couldn’t speak, I'll speak for him.”
The government was ordered by the arbitration process to pay around R1 million in compensation to each family, but many say it was never about the money, it was about justice.
“I feel like we could go to Pretoria court in January and picket outside (the inquiry) so that they could hear our voices. Because they don’t hear us, they don’t see us and they don’t care about us.
They must know that we have not forgotten about our loved ones,” said Hlatshwayo. “That will be the end of me. If nothing will happen after this inquest. I’m still praying each and every day that the judge will be on our side. That’s my prayer. I want to see them prosecuted."
Nxumalo agreed with the sentiment. “At some point, somebody must tell the truth, for healing to happen. But I supposed nobody will tell the truth, because for them the truth will mean that they will have to pay. I don’t think we’ll ever get the answers really. Their lives never changed. We want to see a bit more accountability.”
As the families continue to try to heal the open wound, many blame themselves and wonder if they could have done anything differently.
Just as the long arm of the law seems to be taking its time to give justice to the more than 144 Life Esidimeni patients, the government’s plans to erect a monument in their memory have also been left in the lurch.