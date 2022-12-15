July unrest likely to have some immpact at ANC elective conference - analysts

As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to go into its 55th national elective conference, the cloud of the July 2021 unrest hangs heavy over the governing party’s head.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to go into its 55th national elective conference, the cloud of the July 2021 unrest hangs heavy over the governing party’s head.

It’s been five years since the last conference and in the interim something unprecedented in South Africa’s history happened - Jacob Zuma became the first democratic leader to be jailed.

This is for defying a Constitutional Court order that he appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture and account for the mass looting of state resources that took place under his watch.

Equally unprecedented violence and looting continued unabated for days before the state finally managed to seize control.

For eight days last July, KwaZulu-Natal in particular was brought to its knees.

READ: July unrest: one year later - a look back at the riots that shook SA

By the time the dust settled, 364 lives and billions of rands had been lost.

And as political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng points out, the ANC was also left wounded, especially its KZN structure.

"There was a sense in which KZN ANC wanted to show its power, its ability to shut the country down. But I think it had the opposite effect. I think we’re seeing it even in terms of if you look at the votes for the presidency - Cyril Ramphosa got overwhelming support from all the provinces, whereas Zweli Mkhize seems to have gotten the majority of his support from KZN. So you begin to see that the other provinces are almost ejecting KZN and KZN dominance by coming together."

Ngoesheng believes that events around the violent disruptions will still play out at its conference this month

Another analyst Sandile Swana said that the ANC's worst showing at the municipal elections last year which followed the July unrest was likely to also be a shadow hanging over the party when it elects new leadership.