IFP urges govt to use IPPs as short-term solution to energy crisis

The IFP said government should address issues that may hinder independent producers' ability to supplement the existing power grid and provide short-term relief.

JOHANNESBURG - The IFP said government needs to utilise Independent Power Producers (IPPs), while it searches for a long-term solution to provide uninterrupted electricity to South Africans.

The party has also welcomed Andre de Ruyter's recent resignation as Eskom's CEO.

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it blames Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for Eskom's failure to achieve its mandate under his watch.

The party has also joined calls for qualified leadership to be appointed to address the power utility's energy crisis.

Hlengwa said he hopes Andre de Ruyter's resignation is the first of many changes at the utility.

Meanwhile, trade union federation Cosatu, and the EFF have also welcomed de Ruyter's resignation.