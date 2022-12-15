IFP urges government to utilise IPPs to address Eskom's energy crisis

The party also welcomed André de Ruyter's recent resignation as Eskom's CEO.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said that the government needed to utilise independent power producers (IPPs) while it searched for a long-term solution to provide uninterrupted electricity to South Africans

The IFP said that government should address issues that could hinder IPPs’ ability to supplement the existing power grid and provide short-term relief.

The party’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it blamed the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, for Eskom's failure to achieve its mandate under his watch.

The IFP also joined calls for qualified leadership to be appointed to address the power utility's energy crisis.

Hlengwa said he hoped De Ruyter's resignation was the first of many changes at the utility.

Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the Economic Freedom Fighters also welcomed De Ruyter's resignation.