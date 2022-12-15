‘He was the backbone of our family’: Late actor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss remembered

The 40-year-old American hip-hop dancer, actor and television personality took his own life.

CAPE TOWN – American hip-hop dancer, actor and television personality, Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died by suicide.

According to People Magazine, the 40-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement.

Boss died days after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. The two got married in 2013 and have three children together.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," added Holker Boss.

Boss made a name for himself in 2008 when he was the runner-up on the reality dance competition show, So You Think You Can Dance. He would later become a judge on the show in 2018 and 2022.

Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the house DJ between 2014 and 2022. He was promoted to executive producer in 2020.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,“ De DeGeneres said in a social media post.

Tributes continue to pour in for the beloved star.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx ' Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj ' Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ ' Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

We will always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly. #SYTYCD pic.twitter.com/QP2Dg7fw7v ' So You Think You Can Dance (@DANCEonFOX) December 14, 2022