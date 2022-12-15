Go

‘He was the backbone of our family’: Late actor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss remembered

The 40-year-old American hip-hop dancer, actor and television personality took his own life.

Picture credit: Stephen "tWitch" Boss/Instagram
15 December 2022 10:55

CAPE TOWN – American hip-hop dancer, actor and television personality, Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died by suicide.

According to People Magazine, the 40-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement.

Boss died days after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. The two got married in 2013 and have three children together.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," added Holker Boss.

Boss made a name for himself in 2008 when he was the runner-up on the reality dance competition show, So You Think You Can Dance. He would later become a judge on the show in 2018 and 2022.

Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the house DJ between 2014 and 2022. He was promoted to executive producer in 2020.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,“ De DeGeneres said in a social media post.

Tributes continue to pour in for the beloved star.

